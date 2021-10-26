American Tower (AMT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. On average, analysts expect American Tower to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AMT opened at $284.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.52 billion, a PE ratio of 57.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $283.14. American Tower has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 62.09%.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Tower stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 900,101 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.94% of American Tower worth $1,154,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.29.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

