Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.
AMPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.00.
NASDAQ AMPL opened at $68.95 on Monday. Amplitude has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $72.12.
Amplitude Company Profile
Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
