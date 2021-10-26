AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.00

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.00 and traded as high as $14.81. AMREP shares last traded at $14.36, with a volume of 59,089 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of AMREP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.00. The firm has a market cap of $105.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.63.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AMREP by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AMREP by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMREP by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMREP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Robotti Robert lifted its stake in shares of AMREP by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 518,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the period. 20.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

