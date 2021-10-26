Amundi Buys New Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Amundi acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,849,834 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $333,562,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 688.6% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $54.08 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $248.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.24.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

