Amundi Invests $300.58 Million in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Amundi bought a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,280,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,576,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Copart by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 470,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,964,000 after purchasing an additional 36,497 shares during the last quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC raised its position in Copart by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 288,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Copart by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Copart by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 85,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,334,000 after purchasing an additional 17,588 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $153.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.92 and a 1-year high of $154.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.36.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.93 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

CPRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.40.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

