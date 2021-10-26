Amundi Makes New Investment in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,760,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,174,000. Amundi owned 0.74% of Trane Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 21.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,219,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,430,000 after buying an additional 2,697,641 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 7,892.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 584,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,690,000 after purchasing an additional 577,515 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,523,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,214,000 after purchasing an additional 373,722 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,593,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,038,000 after purchasing an additional 249,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,432,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,109,000 after purchasing an additional 210,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TT opened at $180.07 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $123.08 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.61.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.50.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,811,783. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

