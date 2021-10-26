Amundi Takes Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Amundi bought a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,306,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,913,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 83.3% in the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.85.

Shares of JD stock opened at $84.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.64. The company has a market capitalization of $112.85 billion, a PE ratio of 86.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.80. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

