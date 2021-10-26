Analysts Anticipate American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to Post $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will post $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. American Campus Communities reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Campus Communities.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACC. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.22.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $51.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.27. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 737.82, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.95%.

In other news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $425,611.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,151.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 24.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,244,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,275,000 after purchasing an additional 246,281 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 17.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 126,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,128,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Campus Communities (ACC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.