Analysts Anticipate Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.13 Million

Brokerages expect Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) to post sales of $40.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.40 million and the highest is $48.00 million. Blueprint Medicines posted sales of $745.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year sales of $144.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $110.70 million to $159.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $270.02 million, with estimates ranging from $139.40 million to $440.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 41.08%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.57 million.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.23.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $102.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.65. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $125.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.91.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $124,105.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,971.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $74,839.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,920 shares of company stock worth $5,621,396. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth $4,226,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth $216,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 70.2% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,592,000 after buying an additional 82,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 19.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

