Analysts Anticipate Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to Announce $0.91 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $0.97. Fifth Third Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.18.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FITB stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.79. 2,514,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,312,349. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

