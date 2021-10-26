Analysts Anticipate Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Magna International reported earnings of $1.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 67.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magna International will report full-year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $7.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $9.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Magna International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.71) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MGA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Magna International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a $68.00 target price on Magna International and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Magna International from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Management Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Magna International by 2,473.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 458,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,343,000 after acquiring an additional 440,267 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,237,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Magna International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 108,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Magna International by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGA traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,328,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,252. Magna International has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $104.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

