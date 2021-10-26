Analysts Anticipate Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to Post -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Pegasystems posted earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.72. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $325.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.70 million.

Pegasystems stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.93. The company had a trading volume of 214,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,667. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $109.06 and a 52 week high of $148.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 799.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.76%.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $90,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $66,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,274 shares of company stock worth $303,648. 50.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the third quarter worth about $306,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Pegasystems by 16.0% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 58,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 8,044 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the second quarter worth about $7,402,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Pegasystems by 64.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after acquiring an additional 27,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the second quarter worth about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

