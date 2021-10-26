Analysts Anticipate Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $171.56 Million

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) to announce $171.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Standex International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $170.00 million to $173.12 million. Standex International posted sales of $151.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Standex International will report full year sales of $696.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $687.97 million to $705.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $738.07 million, with estimates ranging from $723.43 million to $752.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Standex International had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $176.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

SXI traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.25. 28,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,663. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Standex International has a 1 year low of $59.14 and a 1 year high of $108.60.

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $94,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SXI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International during the first quarter worth $145,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 11.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 316.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,382 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International during the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 100.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Standex International (SXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Standex International (NYSE:SXI)

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.