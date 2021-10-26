Analysts Anticipate Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $171.56 Million

Equities analysts expect Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) to announce $171.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Standex International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $170.00 million to $173.12 million. Standex International posted sales of $151.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Standex International will report full year sales of $696.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $687.97 million to $705.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $738.07 million, with estimates ranging from $723.43 million to $752.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Standex International had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $176.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

SXI traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.25. 28,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,663. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Standex International has a 1 year low of $59.14 and a 1 year high of $108.60.

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $94,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SXI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International during the first quarter worth $145,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 11.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 316.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,382 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International during the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 100.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

