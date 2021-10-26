Analysts Anticipate Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to Post $1.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will report earnings of $1.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the lowest is $1.18. Verizon Communications posted earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full-year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $53.00. 296,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,746,809. The firm has a market cap of $219.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.02. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $50.86 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.24%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,150 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

