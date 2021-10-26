Analysts Anticipate Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $261.18 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) to announce $261.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Wheels Up Experience’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $242.05 million to $280.30 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wheels Up Experience.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:UP traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.11. 10,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,018. Wheels Up Experience has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $15.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.49.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth $2,297,000. Level Four Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth $496,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth $135,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth $683,000. 7.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

