Analysts Expect Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Adial Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Adial Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adial Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Adial Pharmaceuticals.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADIL shares. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research boosted their price objective on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Adial Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,052. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.99. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $5.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 10,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

