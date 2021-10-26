Analysts Expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Avantor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.30. Avantor reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.28.

Shares of Avantor stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $37.57. 78,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,949,246. Avantor has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 84.22, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68.

In related news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $5,986,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 81,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $3,021,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 539,808 shares of company stock worth $21,524,687 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at $1,122,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Avantor by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 954,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,605,000 after purchasing an additional 89,939 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Avantor by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 136,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Avantor by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,590,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,933,000 after purchasing an additional 284,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Avantor by 770.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 29,326 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

