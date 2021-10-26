Analysts Expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $167.12 Million

Analysts expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) to announce sales of $167.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Calix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $167.00 million and the highest is $167.30 million. Calix reported sales of $150.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calix will report full year sales of $660.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $660.00 million to $661.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $726.87 million, with estimates ranging from $725.00 million to $729.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Calix.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Calix had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barrington Research began coverage on Calix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

NYSE CALX opened at $53.50 on Tuesday. Calix has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.93 and a 200-day moving average of $46.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $908,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $1,465,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,290 shares of company stock worth $4,601,701. 16.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Calix in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Calix by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 56,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Calix by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016,376 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,227,000 after purchasing an additional 79,944 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Calix by 431.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 85,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Calix by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 34,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calix (CALX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.