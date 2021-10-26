Analysts Issue Forecasts for TC Energy Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TC Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRP. Morgan Stanley cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $54.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day moving average of $49.43. TC Energy has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $55.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.6917 dividend. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 86.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy by 123.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in TC Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in TC Energy by 25.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in TC Energy by 65.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

