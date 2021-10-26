Analysts Offer Predictions for Carlisle Companies Incorporated’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Carlisle Companies in a report issued on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.80. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CSL. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.86.

NYSE:CSL opened at $231.34 on Monday. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $119.68 and a 1-year high of $231.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.18%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,215 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.01, for a total value of $2,094,177.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,429.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott C. Selbach sold 21,021 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $4,275,881.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,271 shares of company stock valued at $29,999,092 over the last 90 days. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth $46,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 44.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

