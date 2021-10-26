Analysts Offer Predictions for Corus Entertainment’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CJR)

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corus Entertainment in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the year.

Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of C$6.93 and a 12-month high of C$14.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

