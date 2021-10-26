Analysts Offer Predictions for County Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICBK)

County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of County Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.88. DA Davidson also issued estimates for County Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. County Bancorp had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 11.44%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group set a $33.34 target price on shares of County Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.97.

NASDAQ:ICBK opened at $34.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $209.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.01. County Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $37.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.78.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of County Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company was founded by William C. Censky, Timothy J. Schneider, Wayne D. Mueller and Mark R. Binversie in May 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

