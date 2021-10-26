Analysts Set Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Target Price at $183.70

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $183.70.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emfo LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 1,374.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,703,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,124,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADI stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $180.56. 126,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,581,785. The company has a market cap of $66.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $115.64 and a 52-week high of $181.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.44 and its 200-day moving average is $164.36.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

