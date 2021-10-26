Analysts Set Expectations for Casella Waste Systems, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $83.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $53.43 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.91.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $215.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 5.0% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $1,463,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 164,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,062,947.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 39,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,750,945.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,461 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,883.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,475 shares of company stock valued at $12,972,445 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

