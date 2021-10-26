Analysts Set Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) PT at $24.25

Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE:LL traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,875. Lumber Liquidators has a fifty-two week low of $17.45 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $542.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.36.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $301.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.40 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, Director Douglas T. Moore sold 10,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $221,151.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Nowicki purchased 5,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,905.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LL. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 3,292.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 94,737.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

