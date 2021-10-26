Analyzing Nuvectra (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ) & Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Nuvectra (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ) and Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Nuvectra and Beyond Air, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvectra 0 0 0 0 N/A Beyond Air 0 0 5 0 3.00

Beyond Air has a consensus target price of $12.20, indicating a potential upside of 21.88%. Given Beyond Air’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Beyond Air is more favorable than Nuvectra.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.5% of Beyond Air shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Nuvectra shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Beyond Air shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvectra and Beyond Air’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvectra N/A N/A N/A Beyond Air -2,617.28% -94.09% -68.29%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nuvectra and Beyond Air’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvectra $48.83 million 0.01 -$48.13 million N/A N/A Beyond Air $870,000.00 275.54 -$22.88 million ($1.27) -7.88

Beyond Air has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nuvectra.

Summary

Beyond Air beats Nuvectra on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuvectra

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs. It is also developing Virtis, a sacral neuromodulation (SNM) system for the treatment of chronic urinary retention and overactive bladder; and technologies to support other indications, including SNM for the treatment of overactive bladder and deep brain stimulation to treat Parkinson's disease. The company serves hospitals, surgery centers, and medical facilities through a direct sales force and third-party distributors in the United States and Europe. Nuvectra Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases. The firm develops LungFit platform system, a generator and delivery system that produces nitric oxide from ambient air, eliminating the need for expensive and cumbersome cylinders. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Garden City, NY.

