Analyzing Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPDI) and Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ)

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPDI) and Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition alerts:

This table compares Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition and Greenpro Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Greenpro Capital -354.82% -51.78% -32.94%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition and Greenpro Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.33%. Given Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition is more favorable than Greenpro Capital.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition and Greenpro Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A Greenpro Capital $2.26 million 44.02 -$3.76 million N/A N/A

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Greenpro Capital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.2% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition beats Greenpro Capital on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Company Profile

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Greenpro Capital Company Profile

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia. The company was founded by Chong Kuang Lee on July 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.