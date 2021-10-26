Anchor Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $427.40 Million (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 26th. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be bought for $3.23 or 0.00005180 BTC on popular exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $427.40 million and approximately $7.15 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00012810 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00005831 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $555.43 or 0.00889958 BTC.

About Anchor Protocol

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 132,206,968 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

