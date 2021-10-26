Ancora Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 320.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 236.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

ESGD opened at $80.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.88. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $82.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.