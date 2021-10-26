Ancora Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 177.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Olin by 171.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 34,490 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Olin by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,424,000 after buying an additional 41,589 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Olin by 4.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,567,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,514,000 after purchasing an additional 64,315 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Olin by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Olin by 34.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin stock opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $58.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.33, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $148,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OLN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Olin from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

