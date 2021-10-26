Andra AP fonden Buys 11,800 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $8,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 25.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,130,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $892,219,000 after acquiring an additional 429,575 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 15.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 19.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 498,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $208,665,000 after acquiring an additional 80,993 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 18.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 40,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDY opened at $445.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $440.00 and its 200-day moving average is $432.98. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $304.18 and a one year high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

TDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.25.

In related news, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,707,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $426.00 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

