Andra AP fonden Buys 8,100 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.67.

SPG stock opened at $146.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.11. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $146.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.86%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.