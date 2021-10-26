Andra AP fonden Buys Shares of 37,400 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,043,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 33,116,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,491,000 after purchasing an additional 126,552 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729,505 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,747,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266,942 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 359.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,242,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.41, for a total value of $919,451.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.23, for a total value of $3,875,582.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 89,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,111,491.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,099,810 shares of company stock valued at $334,187,586. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNOW opened at $341.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -111.97. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $304.90 and its 200-day moving average is $263.85.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Snowflake from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 target price on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.60.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

