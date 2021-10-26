Andra AP fonden Has $8.22 Million Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 397,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $8,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,194,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,314,000 after purchasing an additional 13,903 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in KeyCorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 163,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in KeyCorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 92,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in KeyCorp by 248.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 113,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 81,284 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in KeyCorp by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,443,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,756,000 after purchasing an additional 817,773 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.84.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $1,609,154.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.12. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $24.57. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.