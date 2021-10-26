Andra AP fonden Increases Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $8,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 143.2% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 58.8% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRSK. Raymond James increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $212.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $215.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.41.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.06 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,616.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $97,363.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,836 shares of company stock worth $981,579. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

