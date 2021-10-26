Andra AP fonden Sells 1,100 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Andra AP fonden reduced its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.08% of American Financial Group worth $8,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFG. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,014,000. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,868,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,494,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $685,335,000 after purchasing an additional 188,734 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 966.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 196,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,519,000 after purchasing an additional 178,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 140,236 shares during the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AFG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

AFG stock opened at $137.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $141.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.97.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.54%.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $2,055,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,979. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $483,778.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,288 shares in the company, valued at $12,198,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,767 shares of company stock worth $4,292,848 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

