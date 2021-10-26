Andra AP fonden Sells 1,600 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Andra AP fonden reduced its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $8,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.08.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $177.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $204.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.32, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

