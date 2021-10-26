ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,468 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,141 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.17% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANIP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,868 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 67,918 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 25,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,616 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ANIP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of ANIP stock opened at $38.08 on Tuesday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $485.98 million, a PE ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.04 and its 200-day moving average is $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.14.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $48.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

