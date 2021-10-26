Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Unio Capital LLC

Unio Capital LLC cut its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. AON accounts for 3.2% of Unio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Unio Capital LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $7,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in AON by 286.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 320.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000.

AON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AON from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.15.

Shares of AON stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $319.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,781. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $322.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $288.91 and its 200-day moving average is $260.33.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,994. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

