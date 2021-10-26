ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $127.24 Million

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. ApeSwap Finance has a total market capitalization of $127.24 million and approximately $3.78 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1.83 or 0.00002928 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00070131 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00077934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.55 or 0.00103434 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,491.94 or 1.00129140 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,168.03 or 0.06678323 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002647 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 69,834,927 coins and its circulating supply is 69,634,456 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

