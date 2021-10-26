Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 75.66% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:ARI traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.04. 49,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,832. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $16.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 81.46, a quick ratio of 81.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.