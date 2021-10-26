Apollo Currency (APL) Price Hits $0.0043 on Major Exchanges

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $91.13 million and approximately $9.27 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.27 or 0.00112367 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003326 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00019887 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $275.49 or 0.00453414 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00041499 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00009703 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000530 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

