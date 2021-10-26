Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Price Target Cut to $13.25 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.75 to $13.25 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Investment has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of AINV stock opened at $13.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.91. Apollo Investment has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $873.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.97.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 66.95%. The firm had revenue of $50.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.81 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Apollo Investment will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AINV. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Apollo Investment by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,145,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 238,460 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Apollo Investment by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,377,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,454,000 after purchasing an additional 109,384 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Apollo Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in Apollo Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Apollo Investment by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 437,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 39,947 shares during the last quarter. 32.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

