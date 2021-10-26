Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lifted by Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,632 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.8% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 68,483 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,379,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 101,063 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,842,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,106,950 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $425,528,000 after buying an additional 349,193 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,796 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,409,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,878,106 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,585,298,000 after buying an additional 1,523,016 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,857,659 shares of company stock valued at $421,983,812. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $149.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,481,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,451,516. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $157.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.85.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.