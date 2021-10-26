Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 million. On average, analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AQST opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $8.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aquestive Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 553,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,685 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.42% of Aquestive Therapeutics worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AQST. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

