Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

Shares of ADM traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.33. 145,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,531,483. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.11 and a 200-day moving average of $61.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $69.30. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADM. Stephens lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

