Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 50,689 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 534,225 shares.The stock last traded at $29.80 and had previously closed at $29.54.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arconic in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 2.94.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director E Stanley Oneal acquired 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $499,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 137,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,267.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Arconic by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 0.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 3.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 1.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 85,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

