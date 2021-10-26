Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 908,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,348 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ardagh Group were worth $22,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,153,000 after buying an additional 47,856 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 261,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 25,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ardagh Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARD opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.38. Ardagh Group S.A. has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $28.33. The firm has a market cap of $461.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,237.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 120.19% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ardagh Group S.A. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Ardagh Group’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARD. Citigroup began coverage on Ardagh Group in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ardagh Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ardagh Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA engages in the provision of packaging solutions for food and beverage markets. It operates through the following segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. The firm’s products include metal beverage cans and glass containers.

