Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.
AMBP has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $13.60 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.32.
NYSE:AMBP opened at $9.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $12.43.
About Ardagh Metal Packaging
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.
