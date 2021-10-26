Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

AMBP has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $13.60 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.32.

NYSE:AMBP opened at $9.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $12.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging stock. Stolper Co bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 228,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000. Ardagh Metal Packaging accounts for about 1.1% of Stolper Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

