Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $737.15 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will announce sales of $737.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $739.90 million and the lowest is $735.00 million. Arista Networks reported sales of $605.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arista Networks.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANET. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $189,738.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total transaction of $9,358,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,414 shares of company stock worth $98,582,183 over the last quarter. 22.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 37.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 37.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 110.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 61.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $17.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $403.59. 718,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,624. The company has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $200.35 and a fifty-two week high of $407.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.61.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arista Networks (ANET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.